President Muhamadu Buhari has been called upon to address the current hardship arising from high cost of petroleum products as well as electricity tariff.

This call was made by a Catholic Priest in Enugu State, Rev. Father Clement-Mary Ilechukwu, at a church service marking the New Year. He urged the Federal Government to work out measures that would ameliorate the sufferings of the masses as a result of the hike in the cost of petroleum products.

The clergyman enjoined Nigerians to be law abiding, live in peace and allow the Federal Government roll out its palliative measures to reduce current pains being experienced in the country.