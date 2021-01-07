The Enugu State Government has congratulated iconic former Nigerian international football player and national coach, Christian Chukwu, on his attainment of 70 years.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Information Commissioner Nnanyelugo Aroh

said that the government and the people of the state were “indeed very proud of the immeasurable contributions of their great son to the development of the game of football both nationally and internationally’’.

“We recall with great delight the numerous contributions of Christian Chukwu to the game of football, including leading the Nigerian national team, The Green Eagles, as Captain to win their first ever African Nations Cup in 1980,’’ he said.

The commissioner noted that Chukwu also had an outstanding career as coach of various national teams, including Nigeria, Kenya and Lebanon.

He stated that Chukwu’s performance at various times as player, coach and manager of Rangers FC was “unparalleled“.

“As we join his family, friends and the entire football family worldwide in celebrating this football icon, we beseech the Almighty God to grant him good health of mind and body, ” Aroh said. (NAN)