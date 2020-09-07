JUDE NWAZU

THE recent clash in Enugu between ty or peace, no matter the circumstances. The situations, especially in Enugu where Ug- valued the peace, security of lives and prop-members of Indigenous People of Biafra primary and constitutional responsibility of wuanyi’s administration has been applauded erties in the state. It has also shown that (IPOB) and personnel of security agencies, government is to protect lives and properties.

for providing safe, secure and enabling en- Ugwuanyi’s government is capable and precoupled with some minor security issues,

It is quite imperative at this point to remind vironment for the residents to enjoy. Enugu pared at all times to ensure that the people which claimed lives on both sides and led those who have been grandstanding and pon- has been known for its peacefulness, since of the state enjoy absolute peace and security.

to the carting away of some security arms, tificating on social media platforms of their Ugwuanyi assumed office. His government So, there is no cause for alarm or need for is needless and avoidable. Unfortunately Igboness and love for IPOB members since has worked so hard and sacrificed so much apprehension over the clash. Just like Ug-some people, especially politicians, who the clash occurred that they are not more Ig- to keep Enugu peaceful and secure. So, the wuanyi assured that his government will get before now have no sympathy for IPOB ag-bos or love IPOB members more than those recent clash between purported IPOB mem- to the root of the matter after the emergency

itations or its members, have since jumped who have worked and still working behind bers and the security agents came to the security meeting with heads of security agen-into the fray, trying to make mountain out the scene to find a means of forestalling such residents as a surprise and source of worry. cies in the state, it is believed that his govern-of molehill or gain cheap popularity from clash again in Enugu and entire Southeast re- It was ill-timed, suspicious and worrisome.

ment will do so.

the clash with their unguarded statements gion.

This is not the time to apportion blames,

This is because his government has in the

and emotional dispositions. These atti-

This is considering the fact that many in- but to proffer solution. The situation would past tackled many security issues in the state tudes of theirs provide no clue or solution nocent, indoctrinated and uninformed Igbo have been better handled than the way it was to the satisfaction and applause of the people.

to the clash.

youths and businessmen in the Southeast handled that led to loss of lives and carting The recent clash will not be different. The One of such persons, a serving lawmak-region have lost their lives, businesses and away of security arms. Be that as it may be, circumstances surrounding it would be un-er even said that he declined invitation for means of livelihood in the IPOB struggle with the mistake has been made and lives have ravelled by Ugwuanyi’s administration and the reopening of the rehabilitated Enugu nothing meaningful to show for it for years been lost. These lost lives are irreplaceable. resolved amicably for the good of all in the airport because of the clash and loss of now. Greatest losers in the struggle so far are What is important now is how to ensure state. That is what is being expected and that lives of IPOB members, forgetting that the people of the Southeast region.

that there is no repeat of such ugly incident is the way forward. Meanwhile, nobody or both security agencies and IPOB lost their

Meanwhile, the actions and inactions of in the state. This could be achieved through no right thinking person should be against members and personnel in the clash. What those who felt they love IPOB members more dialogue, proper investigation and construc- the IPOB’s struggle for self-determination, would have the lawmaker done if the secu-than the rest of the Igbos is irritating, hypo- tive engagement, not force or social media because just like other tribes, they are en-rity agents had launched a reprisal attack critical and disappointing. They are just more mudslinging. This is where Ugwuanyi has titled to it in line with international laws and on IPOB members for daring them with of social media warriors than foot soldiers in stepped in with much candour and sincer- conventions.

their illegal activities?

the IPOB activities and agitations. They sit in ity. His spontaneous visit to the scene of

The only problem with IPOB activities has

Well, it is hoped that the lawmaker in the comfort of their homes to fan the embers the clash, summoning emergence security been their members’ approach to the whole question will not use the reopened Enugu of discord or war on social media platforms, meeting and meeting with the leadership thing which has cause more harm and at airport until those IPOB members who while innocent Igbo youths are dying reck- of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to discuss the way for- the same time detrimental to the well being lost their lives in the avoidable clash are lessly in the name of IPOB struggle.

ward, were steps in the right direction.

and development of the Southeast region. It

brought back. Let him also forfeit his one

But what do one expect in a society like

When the clash occurred, many may have is high time the proponents and leaders of

year allowances and salaries to the fami-

ours, where hypocrisy is a tradition and an ad- expected Ugwuanyi to stay aloof, attack or IPOB should change strategies, go back to lies of the deceased IPOB members. Doing diction. Should be of worry to any sensible and blame IPOB or the security agencies. But drawing and adopt non-violent and diplomat-so will prove his genuine love and concern reasonable resident of Enugu is the real cause unlike some political office holders, it is not ic approach which is in line with the global for the deceased IPOB members and their of the Enugu security agents / IPOB clash and in Ugwuanyi’s character to engage in blame best practice. Challenging or confronting families. Besides, of what effect was the its consequences on the reigning peace and games or hasty conclusion to gain cheap pop- security agents in contravention of the laws, lawmaker’s decline of the invitation for security in the state. This is in the light of ularity or score political gain. He is a leader alienating majority of Igbo intellectuals and Enugu Airport reopening and what is the the fact that Enugu has never been a hotbed that usually takes his time to look at issues, leaders in the struggle, deploying aggressive link between the reopening of the much-of IPOB activities since the commencement investigate and analyse them, before arriv- posture and fighting all including, leaders of awaited repaired Enugu airport and the of its members’ agitations for actualisation ing at a conclusion and solution.

the Southeast region and beyond is not and

clash, if one may ask? If it is true that the of Biafra Republic. Is it not possible that the

So far the steps taken by Ugwuanyi on the cannot be a sure way to the actualisation of

IPOB members’ activities at Emene Enugu recent clash was sponsored or stage-managed clash is reassuring, timely and commend- Biafra.

pose security threat to the state, is not bet-

by some elements to destabilise the peace of able. That is vintage Ugwuanyi, a leader who

ter for the security agents to lip it in the the state disguising under IPOB umbrella? hardly gives up or sleeps over issues or mat- Nwazu, a security consultant, writes from bud, before it escalates, consumes in-Nothing is impossible. Just thinking clear ters that threaten or affect the peace, wellbe- Florida, USA