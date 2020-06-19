Enugu Government has made a clarification regarding the clearing of land around the premises of the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) and the Zonal Headquarters of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) at Independence Layout, Enugu.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, the government explained that “the area being cleared is solely for temporary use/holding area of the state’s committee on enforcement of inter-state movement restrictions for the containment of the spread of COVID-19, for safe keeping of violating vehicles seized in the course of its duty.”

Aroh noted that the clarification became necessary following the apprehension of residents of the state, especially owners of landed property around the area.

The state government stated categorically that “the government or any of its agencies has no intention to forcefully or compulsorily acquire any parcel of land aforementioned for any reason whatsoever.”

According to the statement, “the state government, therefore, wishes to reassure all land owners in and around the aforementioned area and indeed the entire state residents of the commitment to protect the rights of Ndi-Enugu and all Nigerians to acquire and own property legitimately in Enugu State.”