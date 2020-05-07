Enugu State Grassroots Football Managers Association on Thursday mourned the sudden death of the state Chairman, Chidi Ofo-Okenwa, who died on May 5.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Thursday, the Secretary of the association, Henry Akosa, described the FA boss’ death as unexpected.

”It is unexpected and shocking to us, the managers of grassroots football clubs in Enugu, and we are saddened.

”We are yet to believe that he is gone but nature have taken its place so there is nothing any one can do about it.

”Though, it is a fact that all mortals must die but we never expected that he will leave us at this point in time.

”Only God knows why this happened at this moment we are struggling to come out of COVID-19 stress,” he said.

Akosa said that a personality like the deceased was hard to come by and that it would be difficult to fill the vacuum he left behind in Enugu football house and beyond.

”May his soul rest in peace unto the Lord and that God should grant his family and the football world the fortitude to bear the loss, ” said the scribe. (NAN)