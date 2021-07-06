From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Peaceland College of Education, Enugu, is to represent Africa at the Commonwealth Inter-Tertiary Schools’ Debating Championship, slated for September 2021, in the United Kingdom.

The college qualified for the global championship after winning the keenly contested championship at the continental level in Abuja.

Participants from Peaceland College won first prize at the preliminary round, national level and African round to qualify as representatives of the continent in the United Kingdom, where they will lock horns with other continents.

Head of the Department of English and Literature, Dr. Doris Malu, who also heads the institution’s debate club, attributed the feat to the immense support and encouragement by the college’s management, led by the acting provost, Rev. Fr. Leonard Ilechukwu, his deputy, Rev. Fr. Felix Ugwozor, and the registrar, Patrick Ugwu.

She was upbeat that the African representatives would make the continent proud at the global championship: “Our team is fully prepared to face the other six competitors at the global event and we shall do everything possible to lift the trophy and make Nigeria and indeed the entire African continent proud.”

Malu thanked the Commonwealth of Nations for giving the college the opportunity “to explore and expose our potential, and we are anticipating that both the government, non-profit agencies and well-meaning Nigerians would assist us with the resources needed to successfully represent not only Peaceland College, Enugu, but Nigeria and the entire Africa.”

Chief speaker of the debate team, Cajetan Chineke, said the college had been producing award-winning students spanning across fields like science, spelling, mathematics and debating, among others, through various clubs of extracurricular activities established by the school since inception.

According to him, the college, in 2017, won the Pan-African British Parliamentary Debate Open at the University of Calabar, while, in 2018, it also won the Queens Commonwealth Essay Competition with gold at the national, African and global levels: “In 2019, the school also won the top performing institution during the Nigeria Students’ Poetry prize at Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Bayelsa State, and in 2020 it won the Bangkok Global Educational Award at the global level beating over five million contestants who took part in the contest and this also attracted ‘Best Institution Award’ to Peaceland College globally.”

Chineke expressed gladness that this would offer opportunity to youngsters for their voices to be heard as they contribute to national development: “At least, this is good news for Nigeria, bearing the face of Africa in this competition and we look forward to bringing back the global trophy to our dear country.”

