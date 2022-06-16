Enugu Commissioner for Health, Emmanuel Ikechukwu Obi, yesterday, said Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration’s commitment to providing medical facilities across all level of healthcare services in the state has yielded the desired positive results.

Obi added that the preference of Ugwuanyi’s administration to provide quality, accessible and affordable healthcare services to the people, including those in the rural areas, remains sacrosanct.

The health commissioner said it was in view of the determination that Ugwuanyi initiated, constructed and equipped Type-3 Healthcare Centres in various local government areas of the state to provide quality, accessible and affordable primary healthcare services to the rural dwellers, in line with his administration’s rural development policy.

Speaking when a good spirited indigene of the state and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dumaco Best Properties Limited, Dave Ugwu, donated medical equipment to the Type-3 Healthcare Centre in Orba, Udenu council, to complement what the state government has provided in the health facility, Obi pointed out that state government has equally made positive impacts in upgrading and equipping the secondary healthcare facilities in the state.

“A lot of things have happened in the health sector of Enugu State. The equipping of general hospitals in the state, the building of specialist hospitals such as the infectious disease and isolation treatment hospital that will help to ameliorate issues at any level.

“The list is endless, but there is nothing more touching than when you come down to the primary healthcare level, to the rural areas where we have the modern Type-3 hospitals like the one here at Orba, Udenu council, well built and equipped by Ugwuanyi’s administration,” the commissioner said.

Obi, who commended the donor, for his patriotism and steadfastness in complementing the efforts of Ugwuanyi’s administration in providing medical equipment to the Udenu Type-3 hospital, disclosed the primary health facility has carried out sensitive medical practices such as Caesarean section, among others.

Presenting the medical equipment such as incubator and phototherapy machine, Ugwu said he was compelled to donate the equipment to complement the governor’s noble achievements in the healthcare sector at the rural areas.

“I am here to support Governor Ugwuanyi’s drive to make healthcare services available to the people, especially those in the rural communities.

“The governor is doing well in the healthcare sector and other sectors. These newly constructed Type-3 hospitals are in seven councils and our governor is presently constructing more of them in other councils. This is a good drive towards the wellbeing of our people and I am fully in support of it,” he said.

The climax of the event was the payment of medical bills of some discharged indigent nursing mothers who had Caesarean section delivery at the hospital, by the Enugu State government, following their inability to pay the bills.

