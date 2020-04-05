Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Enugu state was thrown into mourning yesterday following the news of the death of the State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Anthony Ugochukwu.

The late Ugochukwu who hailed from Isikwe Achi in Oji River Local Government Area of the state was also a former Provost at the ESUT College of Medicine Parklane, Enugu.

A statement signed on behalf of the family by Dr. Kingsley C. Ugochukwu, stated that the late Commissioner, whose sad event took place on the 3rd of April, 2020, died “after a prolonged but valiant battle with chronic kidney disease”.

According to the statement, late Prof. Ugochukwu “was until his death a Consultant Surgeon, Professor of Medicine, serving Commissioner for Health, Enugu State and immediate past Provost of ESUT College of Medicine, Enugu State”.

May his gentle soul rest in peace He was said to have been doing well after his return from medical trip abroad before the sudden relapse that led to his demise.

The late Commissioner had been inactive ever since he was sworn in as Commissioner for Health due to ill health, a development that forced the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Ifanyi Agujiobi to take over the running of the ministry.

The Permanent Secretary has since then been playing the leading role in the state government’s efforts towards the containment of Lassa fever and the Coronavirus pandemic in the state.