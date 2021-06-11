From Fred Itua, Abuja

Concerned kindred families of Amechi Uwani and Obeagu Awkunanaw Communities of Enugu South LGA of Enugu State, have called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, to call some police officers involved in land imbroglio to order.

In a letter addressed to the IGP by DB Legal Consultants and signed one V.C.Nwadike on behalf of the community, the leaders complained of the provocative and abusive use of the Enugu State Police Command to interfere in a case which the Police boss had earlier directed the Deputy Inspector General of Police to take over, harmonise and consolidate.

Part of the letter read: “Our clients informed us that owing to orchestrated and continuous abusive use by a private estate of the Special Tactical Squad who resorted to unmitigated harassment and intimidation, intended to chase away or illegally prevent our clients from accessing and using their ancestral land, our clients ran to your good offices in a series of petitions for the consolidation of the multiple and duplicitous cases that were instituted and being concurrently investigated then.

“As if not comfortable or happy that our clients are enjoying deserved peace and orderliness, and as if he has just woken up from a slumber, the alter ego of the owner of the private estate, ran to the Enugu State Command again with a copy of an Exparte Order allegedly made on 16th day of December, 2019 and deceived the officers of D14, SCID, Enugu who apparently do not know the history and antecedents of this case, provocatively used them to invade our clients’ land with the alleged Exparte Order, and pasted same on our clients’ land.

“Our clients can vividly recall that sometimes in September 2020, they had cause to protest the illegal use of the D9, SCID, Enugu by the same developer, to harass and intimidate our clients despite the pendency of various undecided suits in respect of the subject matter. It was after our clients intimated your good offices of the situation that the D9 stopped or perhaps were stopped through your directive in that regard, and this may also explain why he now chose to use the D14 to create this panicky situation in the quiet environment.

“Seen from a broader perspective, it is our firm view that any attempt to handle or take any step whatsoever touching on any aspect of this case already being investigated by, is provocative and amounts to a recalcitrant denigration of your directive earlier referred to above.

“In the light of the foregoing, we urge you sir to warn the D14 of the SCID, Enugu not to meddle into a land matter, hands off this case, and allow the DIG FIB, Abuja who you earlier directed to handle every aspect of this case to continue and conclude same, as they have so far shown commendable professionalism and in depth appreciation of the facts and circumstances of this case.”

Reacting, one of the policemen, Inspector Ifeanyi Nnam, told Daily Sun that he was unaware, but added that he may have done something there. He said he is not expected to comment on the issue.