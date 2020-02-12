Fred Itua, Abuja

Amechi and Obeagu Awkunanaw, two communities in Enugu South LGA, have called on government to address the alleged illegal acquisition of 1097 hectares of land by one Mr. Kingsley Eze.

The community leaders who are angry over the prolonged battle to reclaim their ancestral lands, are however, unwilling to cave in.

The said lands were reportedly earmarked for the construction of the permanent site of Enugu State University of Science and Technology.

There have been a myriad of suits and counter suits between Amechi and Obeagu communities against Mr. Eze and his company, Private Estates International West Africa Ltd on the one side; and between the communities and the Enugu State Government on the other hand.

A leader of the community, Ozor Joseph Nnaji, who spoke on behalf of the two towns, contended among other things that the acquisition was fraudulent

He said: “The so-called 1985 “Enugu State University of Science and Technology” (Plan EN(A)594) purported to have been made in 1985 is unreal, invalid and could not really have been made in 1985 because Enugu as a state was created in 1991 and there couldn’t have been an “Enugu State University” preceding its creation.

“Both the purported 1985 Enugu State University of Science and Technology (PLAN EN(A)594) and the so-called Anambra State of Nigeria Official Gazette No.12 Vol. II of 27th March, 1986 are unreal, invalid and were possibly fabricated in 2009.

“Since these documents did not have the signature of the then Governor of Anambra State, Sampson Omeruo, all such documents being paraded are invalid, null and void.

“Any purported acquisition, title, agreement and or Certificate of Occupancy made and or predicated on the purported 1985 Enugu State University of Science and Technology (PLAN EN(A)594), when as it were, Enugu State was not in existence, is invalid, null and void as you can’t hang something on nothing and expect it to stand.”

A middle-aged member of the community, Paulinus Eze, said the allocations were fraudulent.

Reacting, Mr. Eze said government was in a better position to explain the issues surrounding the acquisition. He said since the land in question has already been revoked there was nothing he could do.

“There are processes in the acquisition of land. You gazette and do all of that. A land was allocated around 1986 and you’re coming back to contend that it was done illegally after over 30 years? How do I even respond to that?”