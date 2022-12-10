From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The people of Ibagwa-Agu and Utobolo autonomous communities in Nsukka West State Constituency of Enugu state have commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for embarking on road construction in the areas.

The commendation was made during the flag off of the road at Ugwuoroko village in Utobolo community, where the traditional ruler of Utobolo autonomous community, HRH, Igwe Fidelis Ugwuanyi, who spoke on behalf of the people, said they were overwhelmed with joy on governor Ugwuanyi’s intervention on the road, saying that for decades the two communities have no access road.

According to the traditional ruler, Ibagwa-Agu and Utobolo communities were cut off from accessing other surrounding areas as well as evacuating their farm produce, especially during raining season due to the bad state of the road. He pointed out that the governor’s intervention was the fall out of the recent visit to him at the Government House Enugu where he pledged to construct the road to enhance easy movement of the people and transportation of their farm produce.

“For decades, we don’t have access road to these two communities; Ibagwa-Agu and Utobolo. No governor in Enugu State has ever come to our rescue except Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. We are happy that the Governor has fulfilled his promise to construct road that links the communities with Okwutu-Okpuje-Ibagwa-Ani-Nsukka road, a promise he made when we paid him courtesy visit, led by the member representing Nsukka West State Constituency in the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Dr. Emmanuel Ugwuerua.

“We thank him for fulfilling his promise and we assure him of our loyalty and support to his 2023 senatorial aspiration for Enugu North Senatorial zone. We also thank our brother and son, Hon. Ugwuerua for his good representation, transparency and accountability to the people,” he said.

Hon. Dominic Ajibo, the Administrator of Nsukka West Development center in his remarks said governor Ugwuanyi has reduced the suffering of the people who had for several years, been passing through harrowing experience arising from inaccessible road. He added that governor Ugwuanyi’s administration has ensured continued enjoyment of democracy dividends by his people.

Meanwhile, Ugwuerua, who flagged off the road project on behalf of governor Ugwuanyi said the state government is prepared to construct rural roads to open up access to various communities in the development center, adding that work will soon commence at Ibagwa-Ani-Agu-Ibagwa Farm road. He assured the people that their difficulty in movements and evacuating agriculture produce will soon be over.

The lawmaker urged the contractor, Mr. Henry Ikah of Aso Rock Logistics and Engineering Company to complete the road projects at the record time.

Ibagwa-Agu and Utobolo Road is 18.3kms while that of Ibagwa-Ani-Agu Ibagwa Farm Road is measured 9.4kms.