Indigenes of Owo and Umualor in Enugu state have commended the founder of Peter Mbah Foundation, Mr. Peter Nsubuisi Mbah, for the continuous humanitarian services they are benefitting from the foundation.

In a statement jointly signed by Mr. Festus okafor and Comrade chukuma Udeze for Owo and Umualor, respectively noted that in Owo community in Nkanu East Local Government Area of the state, Peter Mbah Foundation built a functional ultra-modern Hospital for general medical care which showcases indigenous sustainable development partnership in the health sector.

“St. Cecilia Memorial Hospital Owo hospital is a project of Peter Mbah Foundation but managed and run by the Sisters of the Daughters of Divine Love Congregation of Enugu Catholic diocese.

“The facilities include laboratory, theatre, pharmacy, X-ray, ultrasound, maternal and neonatal care. Moreover it has a standard catering unit and staff quarters.

In order to close the knowledge gaps during the COVID-19 pandemic, Peter Mbah Foundation supported community-led education efforts in Owo and Enuogu Nkerefi in Nkanu East LGA; Umuhu and Umualor in Isi Uzo LGA , organising teachers to cover gaps in key subjects by supporting them with the needed materials and organisational skills.