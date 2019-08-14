Ifeanyi Okechi, Enugu

Ede Oballa community in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State was recently in the news when the traditional institution, town union and entire people of the 29 villages in the area gathered at the Otobo Umuogbe village square and made a progressive proclamation abolishing the obnoxious and discriminatory Osu caste system.

The community has again taken another commendable step with the appointment and inauguration of a body of lawmakers. Traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Dr. Christian Asogwa (Ezechichilu 1 of Ede Oballa) who performed the inauguration of the 60-member and 10-man Executive Committee, called them “legislators”. He charged them to make good laws for the wellbeing of the community just as the 24 and 469 members of the Enugu State House of Assembly and National Assembly, respectively.

The community expressed the optimism that the body shall put the community on the global map, in terms of infrastructural development, peace and tranquillity. According to the monarch, it is the duty of the body to decide whether any law shall stand in the community or not.

The traditional ruler said the union once conducted the Igweship election in the community and also has continued to help in keeping peace in his domain. He described the union as catalyst for the development of any community; adding that they are partners in progress with the palace.

He applauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for making rural development one of his cardinal focuses, even as he pleaded with the government to always be at their aid: “The N5million given to us by the governor through the Ministry of Rural Development and Chieftaincy Matters; they are handling it well, doing what it was meant for but it’s not enough to do the work on the gigantic projects we have. If the money shall come again, please let us be the first to take, not like in the past; we were the last to collect. I assure government that we shall use the fund judiciously to the benefit of the community.”

President General of the town union, Mr Ikechukwu Omeje, assured the community of the commitment of his team to develop their area: “I promise to invest my talents, time, and resources in moving the town union and community forward. I shall also follow my predecessor’s footsteps, he did well and he remains a source of inspiration and challenge to us. Also, I have a seven-point agenda which I shall use to put the community on the map of progress.”

The ministry acknowledged the peace and harmony in the community. Its Director, Rural Development, Town Union Department, Godwin Ezeilo, advised the people to occasionally organise empowerment seminars and workshops to help in creating jobs and wealth and avert vices. He also assured the community of full government support, while advising the newly appointed to synergize with the Igwe-in-council for the betterment and development of the community.