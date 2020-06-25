Leaders of Ugwuaji Awkunanaw Community in Enugu South Local Government of Enugu State have denied reports alleging attempts to illegally take over the ancestral land of the community.

Addressing newsmen in Enugu Wednesday, the Palace Secretary Chief Bob Ugwu, who allegedly signed a certain petition to the state Ministry of Housing, denied knowledge of such petition.

He described those behind the publication as land grabbers, who have been disposing community land without recourse to constituted authorities.

He said: “They have caused so much trouble which has claimed lives in the community.

“Let them show their faces if they know they are genuine. Why use my name; just to show you how mischievous people could be. Let make it clear, I didn’t sign any petition.”

Also speaking, the President General of the community, Barr Sunday Ngene, who was at the briefing alongside some executive members, also exonerated the community from the alleged petition.

He described those behind the publication as faceless and urged the public and the media to beware of impostor masquerading as Ugwuaji community leaders.

He said it was because of the activities of these land grabbers that the villages individually approached the Ministry of Housing to partner with them to develop their layouts.

“There was never a time Enugu State government or its agency forcefully took the land of Ugwuaji Awkunanaw community. We have relevant documents of what we are saying,” he said.