From Fred Itua, Abuja

Concerned kindreds of Ndiaga Amechi Uwani in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State, have petitioned the Commissioner of Police over alleged continuous harassment against their people.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Chinwuba Aga, private estate developer, claimed there had been a running battle with the people over alleged attempted annexation of about 1097 hectares of ancestral lands belonging to them and Obeagu Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The community claimed a certain police officer has been spearheading the assault.

They said the assault is coming despite an explicit order of court, against the officer in his personal capacity and against others, restricting him from inviting, arresting, detaining or taking any further actions relating to the multiple petitions written by the private estate developer and their assigns, against the Concerned kindred families of Ndiaga Amechi Uwani over land dispute.

Part of the acknowledged petition read: “The Police team has continued to arrest and detain our people and their assigns, despite the strenuous and very detailed consolidation undertaken by his parent office, the Force Intelligence Bureau, Abuja.

“His actions unfortunately suggest that he is deliberately undermining the Enugu State Police Command, supposedly because he doesn’t report to the Command. Even though it is not our place to determine the chain of command in Police operations, we’re quite sure his continued unaccountability is antithetical to the vision of the command under your leadership.

“He has continued to usurp the privileges of his office to tactfully subvert the course of justice against our people, who have largely remained peaceful but whose resolve to keep maintaining peace in the face of such sustained harassment weakens by the day, forcing alternatives like self-help as a last resort, and which ripple effect can be far-reaching.

“We, therefore, pray you to use your good offices to cause an immediate intervention and possible redeployment and his entire team outside our catchment area. It is our firm belief that their redeployment will guarantee equity in the pursuit of justice for our people.”

