From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The people of Okutu community in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State has lauded the Federal Government and Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi over the construction of Nsukka-Idah road which connects the community to kogi state.

Comrade Chika Obetta, Special Assistant to Gov Ugwuanyi on Health Matters made the commendation on Wednesday when he led some of the community members to inspect the ongoing road construction.

Obetta who is from the community said that the 17-kilometer road was a Federal Government COVID-19 Stimulus Intervention Project being executed by the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

“Okutu community will forever remain grateful to Buhari for putting the community among rurual communities in the country to benefit from the COVID-19 Stimulus Intervention Project.

“The road when completed will boost socio-economic activities in the area as well as make it easier for motorists going to Abuja.

“Motorists going to Abuja using this Nsukka/Idah road will arrive two hours earlier before those using Obollo-Afor/Makurdi road because this Nsukka/Idah road is shorter to Abuja,” he said.

He expressed appreciation to Ugwuanyi for facilitating the award of the contract of the road that linked the community to Kogi State.

“When a delegation from Okutu community paid courstey visit to the governor two months ago one of our requests is the construction of this Nsukka/Idah road.

“The governor promised us the road will be done, we are happy now as work is going on, on the road,” he said.

Mr. Christopher Okeja, the President General of Okutu Town Union thanked both state and federal governments for the construction, adding that the road had been a nightmare to the community and motorists.

Okeja pledged that the people in his community would continue to be law abiding as well as support government programmes and polices.

“We are here today to see the ongoing road construction as a way of expressing our happiness to government and contractor handling the project.

“The community is willing to assist where necessary to ensure the completion of the project before the rain sets in because this road is very important to us,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Sunday Nwangwu the Chief Security Officer of the community assureed the construction company handling the project that the security of its workers and equipment were guaranteed as his men would adequately protect them.

“I will ensure that Okutu Community Vigilantee Group will keep 24 hours suvillance on your workers and equipment, “he said.

Responding, Mr. Chinedu Ogidi, the Project Manage of Fets Consulting Company, that is handling the road project thanked the community for the visit.

Ogidi explained that 17 kilometres road was a Federal Government COVID-19 Stimulus Intervention Project being executed by the FERMA.

.He said the company started the work on the road three weeks ago and was expected to finish it by May.

“We are doing everything possible to complete the project before raining season starts this year.

The project manager expressed appreciation to Okutu people for being a peaceful community, noting that since the company started the project nobody had molested any of their workers.