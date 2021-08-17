By Sunday Ani

Residents of Ugbene-Ajima, an agrarian community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, have applauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s rural development strides.

They described the governor as a listening and compassionate governor, who always remembered the long abandoned, neglected and suffering communities in road infrastructure in the state.

They also commended the governor for providing the community with an accessible road after decades of suffering and neglect by the past governments.

Spokesman for the community, Ikechukwu Onodi, said residents, over the years, have been passing through hell trying to access other parts of the state due to lack of accessible road; a development he said has been ignored by successive governments in the state, and which has existed even before the country’s independence.

He said the road was initially a creation of communal efforts; having been constructed by the Ugbene-Ajima youths, under the leadership of the late John Nwa Oke Agada, using hoes, cutlasses, diggers and axes, but lamented that successive governments in the state had adamantly ignored the people’s appeal to reconstruct the road and make it accessible over the years.

Recounting their ordeals, Onodi, who is also the legal practitioner, said: “Before the reconstruction of the road between 2018 and 2020, movements along the road constituted a nightmare to users of the road. The road was like a pathway leading to the farm; ridden with gullies and potholes that made journeys rather tortuous.

“One was always sure to be covered with dust after passing through the road during the dry season. During the rainy season, movements were, most of the time, impossible due to erosions on the road. Indigenes and visitors avoided the road for alternative routes.”

“Keeping the road free from being taken over by grasses on both sides was a perennial responsibility of the age grades. They organised the younger ones on routine manual clearing of the sides to make them passable when not taken over by gullies. Journeys through the 20-kilometre road took over an hour to complete.”

He said all those horrible experiences now belonged to the past due to Ugwuanyi’s intervention.

“Trip from Nsukka urban to Ugbene-Ajima has now become a cruise of only 15 minutes. The two markets in the community now experience boom on Eke and Afor market days, respectively.

“We are sure the spirits of our late parents and ancestors, who suffered throughout their lives to eke out a living on the road, will be rejoicing now that Gburugburu has cleared the thick forest (Osuowsua) and delivered an accessible road to us.

“People of Ugbene-Ajima will never forget Ugwuanyi for listening to their cry and wiping their tears,” he said.