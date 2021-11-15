Leader and members of Ogui-Nike communities, including urban residents in Enugu North Local Government Area of Enugu State have agreed to support the construction of a new filling station along Obiagu road.

The community made the approval during an acceptance ceremony performed at the site of the proposed filling station along Obiagu road, by cabinet bus stop, Ogui Township, Enugu, on Thursday,

Speaking during the ceremony, one of the Ogui-Nike cabinet members, Chief Ejike Nwankwo Anih said that they had the mandate of the community to explain to the general public that the community has consented to the construction of the filling station in the community.

Nwankwo Anih said that the Ogui-Nike community was in good rapport with the government of Enugu state, hence their consensus that the investment should be cited in the community.

“The developer has assured us that he will give 60 percent of the employment opportunity to our community, and that he will also give 10 percent of the work force to the community residents and that is why we are pleading with the state government to please allow the investment so that our youths can gain employment and that is why we are pleading with the state government to approve the investment,” Nwankwo Ani said.

Prime Minister of Ogui-Nike community, Chief Monday Ayogu said that the investment was a good thing for the community, the Ogui residents and the state. He pleaded for the support of everyone in construction of the filling station and prayed for the investor’s completion of the project.

Chief Anayo Ugwu of Ogui-Nike said that the project was a good idea for progress, stating that it will create jobs in the community.

“We are happy with the project; we give reverence to the investor and special appreciation to the Governor of Enugu state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who is giving us support.”

Another prominent leader of Ogui-Nike community, Chief Clifford Agbo, said that they have severally prayed for the success of the investor and the investment. He disclosed that they had met with the state Governor over the matter where they assured him of their support to the project.

