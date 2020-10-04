The President-General, Udi Progressive Union in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, Chief Chinedu Onyia, has decried the absence of potable water in the community.

Onyia made the observation on Sunday in Enugu after his emergence as the leader of the town union, following a keenly contested election.

He said that members of the community had been suffering due to the absence of a good source of drinking water.

Onyia said that it was time to sort it out through communal efforts.

“Our priority as the newly elected town union executive will be to provide functional potable water in the community.

“We will take advantage of the World Bank-assisted Community and Social Development Programme in the state to achieve this mandate.”

Onyia said that the union would boost human capital development in the area by empowering the youths with basic skills in Information Communication Technology (ICT).

He, however, said that the community could not achieve much if torn by factions.

“There have been discordant voices in the community by people with diverse interests.

“So, the first thing we want to achieve is to unite the community.

“We have set out to open a computer centre in our town hall to give free ICT training to our youths.

“The water challenge in this community will be sorted out with the collaboration of relevant government agencies,” Onyia said.

A member of the community, Chief Flavour Eze, congratulated the new president-general and other elected officials.

Eze said that what the community needed was an enabling environment to make life more meaningful for its inhabitants.

He urged the union executive members to strive to achieve their targets.

Earlier, the Chairman of the electoral committee, Chief Emmanuel Oyii, announced the results of the election.

Oyii said that Onyia polled 71 out of 80 votes to beat three other contestants in the delegates’ election.

Others elected in the new union executive are Mr Okwudili Chime (Secretary), Chika Nevoene (Financial Secretary), Josephat Nebo (Treasurer) and Ike Onyia (Provost). (NAN)