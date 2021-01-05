From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Umu Enugu-Ezikeoba in Diaspora comprising of indigenes of Enugu-Ezike, Igbo-Eze North local government area, Enugu state residing outside Nigeria, has donated two emergency security vehicles to the Central body Neighborhood Watch.

The Diaspora group also donated N13m cash empowerment to the less privileged and women for business start-ups and also unveiled state-of the art Directional Signages across the communities including the official opening of her liaison office.

Making the presentations at the pavilion of Igbo-Eze North LGA, Ogrute, President General, Umu- Enugu-Ezikeoba in Diaspora , Chief Rowland Ayogu, (Eze Omeogo) noted that the past year, 2020 was full of challenges with many businesses and lives lost owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He expressed gratitude to God who made it possible for the Umu Ezikeoba Diaspora to come together and bring their hard-earned money to develop their community.

Chief Ayogu noted that the decision to think home in unity and take up various developmental strides was not an easy job and would also take many years to achieve its purposes but they won’t relent.

He also warned members of the Neighbourhood Watch to desist from taking laws into their hands or violating the rights of the citizens and reminded them on the need to abide by their stipulated code code of conduct in their operations.

“We have started the work. We have taken the second step in the journey of a thousand miles . Today, we have opened our office in Enugu-Ezike . Rome was not built in a day but building Rome started in a day. With God on our side, we will continue until our town becomes Real Township” he said.

The Eze Omeogo also disclosed their many plans for the future noting that schools and hospitals in the community needed a facelift while the poor brothers and sisters residing in the villages also require assistance for a better life.

He expressed appreciation to the local government Chairman, Mayor Ejike Itodo whom he noted has been very hardworking,, the Royal Fathers and the Spiritual Leaders for their prayers and all who have been helping to make Enugu-Ezike great.

Various Stakeholders in Enugu-Ezike also lauded the Ezikeoba Diaspora group for their bold statement in making their land of birth great again.

Member Representing Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Simon Atigwe described the gesture from the Diaspora group as the rebirth of Enugu-Ezike. He said such intervention is in the right step and assured of his full support to their activities.

Chairman, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, Prince Ejike Itodo described their gesture as worthy of emulation. He noted that Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has been committed to the security and welfare of the people while Igbo-Eze North Neighbourhood Watch has been doing well in their assigned duties.

The Deputy Chief Whip and Member representing Igbo-Eze North 1 Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ethel Oyibo Ugwuanyi in her own remark urged the Diaspora people to embrace unity and peace noting that more can be achieved in unity.

Enugu State Commissioner for Rural Development, Prince Emeka Mamah while also appreciating the Umu Enugu –Ezikeoba Diaspora for their noble actions promised to present their activities and request to the Governor through the Executive Council of the state.

Chief Ifeanyi Ojobor, Okaome 1 and his team were applauded for delivering in their assigned duties as the event coordination and planning committee.

Others commended included Prince Eusebis Ekere (KOFC) and his group who handled the office furnishing and signage project implementation committee.

Also, Chief Alex Oodo, (Army nwa Oodo), Udo Oha 1 who is the Patron of Umu-Ezike Diaspora and member of the Elders Forum Steering Committee.

Chairman of the Media Relations, Publicity and Strategy Committee, Innocent Olijo (KOFC) in a remark noted that the projects undertaken by the Umu Enugu-Ezikeoba Diaspora were carefully arrived at based on the prevailing needs of the moment.

He said the entire 36 villages that make up Enugu Ezike cannot expect the central police station located at Ogrute to patrol and respond to emergencies with less than 3 vehicles in their Division

“That is simply inadequate. This year, as we open our liaison office at Ogrute, the donation of two emergency response tactical vehicles to the central body of the neighbourhood watch will assist in rescuing accident victims as well as further assisting the police in area of logistics.

“When community people apprehend someone breaking the law, these local security outfits can use these vehicles to convey such suspects to the police station to ensure speedy dispensing of justice. We had in the other year donated 72 patrol motorcycles and communications equipment to augment the effort of the Nigeria Police in securing lives and property in our villages and we hope to take up other projects in the course of time” Olijo said.