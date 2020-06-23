Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Community leaders of Ugwuaji Awkunanaw in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu have dismissed reports in the media accusing the state’s Ministry of Housing of encroaching into community land.

The President-General of the community, Chief Sunday Ngene, who addressed journalists alongside some executive members of the community, also exonerated the community from any petition to that effect.

Ngene said:

‘We are here because our attention was drawn to a publication credited to Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) that there is a petition claiming that Enugu state government through the state Ministry of Housing is forcefully grabbing their land.

‘People should clarify issues about the community from the leadership of Ugwuaji Awkunanaw community before publishing. We want to state that it was Ugwuaji Awkunanaw communities, owners of the approved layouts that approached Enugu State government through the Ministry of Housing to partner with them to develop their various layouts.

‘The layouts include, Promise land layout owned by Umunnajingene Ugwuaji Awkunanaw, Ndiaga-Umunnaugwu layout, owned jointly by Umunnugwu and Ndiaga village, Valley layout and Valley layout extension owned by Isiagu Ugwuaji.

‘These communities individually approached the Ministry of Housing to partner with them to develop their layouts. There was never a time Enugu state government or its agency forcefully took the land of Ugwuaji Awkunanaw community. We have relevant documents of what we are saying.

‘Those who are behind such publication are mischief makers and for selfish interest. They are not pursuing the interest of the community.

‘If such things happened, it is the President-General of Ugwuaji Awkunanaw community through the Igwe in council that will write to the governor of Enugu state telling him the situation of things on the ground and there is no such thing in our community.

‘I am warning HURIWA or anybody who intend to publish anything to approach Ugwuaji Awkunanaw community leaders for clarification. The public should disregard the publication. It did not emanate from Ugwuaji Awkunanaw community but from mischief-makers.

‘We are hereby asking the HURIWA to retract the publication against Ugwuaji Awkunanaw community which was meant to tarnish its image or face legal action.’

The Palace Secretary of the community, Chief Bob Ugwu, speaking on the matter, said: ‘Let me lend my voice by saying that all the claims by HURIWA, the so-called petition and publication, were fabrications and a product of their mindset. It has nothing to do with our community.’