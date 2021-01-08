From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Ihe community in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State is sponsoring an Ihe history project aimed at archiving historical information regarding the area.

President of Ihe Development Initiative (IDI), Onyekachi Eneonwo, said the project when completed will provide future generations with information regarding the history and culture of Ihe people.

He disclosed that IDI also recently launched the teacher performance award, which according to him, was instituted to incentivize the primary and secondary school teachers adding that “It is hoped that this will motivate the teachers to give their utmost best.”

Speaking at the fourth edition of the programme, Eneonwo stated the initiative was a human capital development organization with the cardinal objective of encouraging and supporting socioeconomic development in Ihe which through the sponsorship of various cadres of education motivates and harnesses the brilliant minds in the community.

Delivering a lead paper on the role of education in community development, a centenary celebration of western education in Ihe, prominent Catholic priest and indigene of the community, Rev Fr Emeka Udeonu, pleaded for a legislation that would give legal backing to the establishment of the proposed University of Education in Ihe by Enugu state government.