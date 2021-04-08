People of Ibagwa-Ani in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, led by a member representing Nsukka West State Constituency, in the House of Assembly, Emma Ugwuerua, the former transition committee chairman of the council, Onyema Idoko, yesterday, converged on the Government House, Enugu, on a thank-you/solidarity visit to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The Ibagwa-Ani people, who thanked Ugwuanyi for appointing their sons and daughters into various government positions, said: “Your administration has truly put smiles on the faces of our people through massive infrastructure development, human capacity building and empowerment.”

They disclosed the governor appointed Nkem Oloto as Member II, in Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board; Uche Ogbu as director general on Conflict Resolution, and Benjamin Ika as special assistant to the governor on Transport. They said the gesture was “a testimony of good governance and all inclusiveness.”

The Ibagwa-Ani people commended Ugwuanyi for his initiatives, doggedness and proactive handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which helped to contain the spread of the disease in the state.

They equally appreciated God for saving them from the killer virus.

“Again, thank you (Ugwuanyi) for your vision, inspiring leadership, all inclusiveness and result-oriented government.”