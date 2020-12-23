From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

All is set for the grand reception of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and his commissioner in charge of Rural Development, Prince Emeka Mamah by the Ugbaike community, Enugu-Ezike, Enugu State on December 30, 2020.

The ceremony , Daily Sun gathered would served as a rallying point and mass return for the community and also bring together illustrious sons of Igbo-Eze North and beyond to show appreciation to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Chairman of the reception organizing committee, Ike Onuh said the essence of the ceremony is that Prince Mamah popularly known as Ide, by virtue of his reputation, his political position and as Prince of the late Igwe Mamah and scion of the Ifesinachi Dynasty is well loved by his people while the entire Ugbaike community also holds the governor in high esteem hence the decision to come together and accord both a deserved reception.

He said appreciation goes to the governor from Ugbaike people for honouring their son with another appointment in his second tenure as a commissioner, having taken so much interest in their son by first appointing him a commissioner, then transition council chairman of the local government and reappointing him as a commissioner.

“This forms the nucleus /reason behind the reception for both the governor and their own son, Prince Emeka Mamah. Also the developmental strides of the governor in their community are also greatly appreciated. The occasion would also afford the governor another opportunity to have further insight into the developments in the community for possible future actions.

“They are appreciating the good works of the governor and are enthusiastic about his interest in their community affairs”

On the expected shape of the ceremony and dignitaries expected, Ike said that the community and friends would spare nothing to give the duo a befitting reception while dignitaries expected includes members of the State Executive Council(excos), members of the State House of Assembly , the Senator representing Enugu North in the National Assembly, Chukwuka Utazi and of course his brother colleague senators from the other two zones of Enugu State, the House of Representatives Member from Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency, Hon. Simon Atigwe and other Rep. members from Enugu State.

“Others included the Host Chairman of Igbo-Eze North LGA, Prince Ejike Itodo and his fellow Chairmen across the other 16 local government areas of the state. And as Commissioner of Rural Development, many Town Union Presidents across different communities of Enugu State are also expected to be present.

“Party stalwarts including the State Chairman of PDP in the state, Chief Austin Nnamani, Zonal leaders of the party and other party members across the wards in Igbo-Eze North and beyond are also expected. It’s going to be an elaborate celebration which the high and mighty from Enugu State are expected to be there including the traditional institutions and the Igwes” he said.