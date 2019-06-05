Magnus Eze, Enugu

For the people of Nsukka cultural zone, just like other parts of Igboland, it is customary to celebrate any person that has affected their lives positively.

Amufie Eze autonomous community, Enugu-Ezike, Igboeze North Local Government of Enugu state did just that on April 23, 2019, when they rolled out the drums to celebrate one of their illustrious sons; Chief Robinson Ogbonna Odo for giving them a sense of direction all these years.

The event which took place at the Community Secondary School, Amufie kicked started with opening remarks by the traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Lawrence Ossai where he poured encomiums on Odo.

The monarch recalled how the vastly experienced civil servant who recently retired as a permanent secretary in the Enugu state service attracted social amenities to the area, praying that God rewards him abundantly.

National Secretary of the Amufie Town Union, Anthony Eze was more specific when he mentioned some of the contributions of the recipient to the community which included among others, a World Bank sponsored health centre, 300KVA electricity transformer, extension of electricity to all nooks and crannies of the community, renovation of classroom block at the community’s primary and secondary schools.

In a brief citation on the celebrant presented by Eze, the community stated that: “We are gathered here, today, to give honour to whom, honour is due. Robison Johnson Odo nwa Omeh known in his youthful days by his age mates as ‘Ikenga” rose from humble beginning to an enviable status through hard work and God’s benevolence. He is an impeccable character, a respecter of elders, very humble and friendly to all, and above all, an ardent lover of his community.

“It is also in recognition of his Southeast representation at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies which now accords him a member of the prestigious club as “mni” that further informed the general meeting of 14th August, 2019 at Onyishi Abugu Eze palace where all stakeholders of the community including town union executives, the council elders, the Igwe in-council, and the abroad representatives as well as women and youths resolved to give him a grand reception with a chieftaincy title.

“We set aside today April 23, 2019 to bestow on Chief Robison Odo who has made us proud a traditional title: “Eri Enye Ibe 1” of Amufie Eze. A gift item of live cow is also involved as a symbolic appreciation for the immense contributions of the man of history”.

Indeed, it was a great day for Odo and his wife, Angela, as well as his well-wishers who came out in droves to add colour to the occasion that had plenty to eat and drink.

The one-time State chairman of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, stressed that the honour will spur him to embark on more developmental projects in the community.

Odo, began his career in the old Anambra State Education Commission, Nsukka Zonal office before moving to the state civil service.