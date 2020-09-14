People of Ozalla-Abor community, in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu, have invited the state government to acquire a land measuring 132 hectares for development projects, including a housing estate.

The invitation was contained in a letter from Ozalla-Abor General Assembly, signed by the Traditional Ruler of Abor, Chukwudi Ngwudile, Chairman, John Onyechi, Chairman, Power of Attorney, Uchenna Njeze and the President General of Town Union, Ifeanyi Ekwo.

Other signatories to the letter were the Secretary, Power of Attorney Ozalla-Abor General Assembly, Ferdinard Agbo and the Secretary, Ozalla-Abor General Assembly, Emmanuel Emefu.

While expressing their gratitude to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the good governance, peace and security his administration has brought to the state, the people said: “We hereby grant the government access to enter the land measuring approximately 132 hectares, acquire and develop same for the good of the state on terms of compensation to be mutually agreed.

“The benefits accruing from this housing project would not only bring unprecedented development to our ancestral home, but would also have a multiplier effect on the fortunes of our people.

“Siting of South East area office of the Industrial Training Fund in this location would also come with employment opportunities, contracts, infrastructure development and most importantly, access road to our community.”

The people therefore requested that those who legitimately bought land belonging to Ozalla-Abor community, prior to the official acquisition by the state government, should approach the community leadership with evidence of such transactions, for ratification and reconciliation.