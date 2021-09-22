From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

There was a wild jubilation by some members of Ihekwuenu Aku Autonomous Community in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of the state over the suspension of their traditional ruler, Igwe Christopher Okwor by the state government.

The state government had on Tuesday announced the suspension of the embattled monarch over breakdown of law and order in his community and the alligation that he sponsored thugs to demolish a blind man’s house over claim that the land upon which the building was built belongs to him.

The jubilant community members

numbering over 300 were chanting, hailing and praising Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuany for suspending their monarch who they said was using his position to intimidate, harass and forcefully grabbing people’s lands.

They marched along the major roads, village square and markets in Aku, bearing placard with different inscriptions such as;

“Thank you for suspending Mr Christopher Okwor because he is an anarchist.

“Ihekwuenu autonomous community don’t want Mr Christopher Okwor again as Igwe because he is into land grabbing.

“Mr Christopher Okwor is using position to cause Mayhem in our community.

“We need peace in our community, and for peace to rain, we don’t want Mr Christopher Okwor as Igwe again.

“We need a new traditional ruler that will carry everyone along and move the community forward,” among others.

Speaking to newsmen, the spokes person of the jubilant crowd Mr. Ogodinma Odo said that they received the news of the suspension of their monarch who he said has been a thorn on the fresh of the people of the community with great joy and happiness.

“Everybody in our community is happy that our traditional ruler has been suspended.

“we are surprised that a man who is supposed to be the custodian of peace, tradition and culture is fomenting trouble and creating disharmony among community members,” he said.

Odo added that the suspended Igwe went to an extreme to demolish a two-bedroom apartment that was been build by a Kingsman for a visual impaired person in our community.

“It was the demolition of the building that led to his suspension by the state government and the community will be happier if the suspended traditional ruler will be completely dethroned so that we can have a new monarch that can be a peace maker and move the community forward,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Anibueze Nnadi the visually impaired man whose house was demolished by thugs allegedly hired by the suspended monarch expressed appreciation to Enugu State government for their intervention and expressed optimism that at the end of investigation justice will prevail.

“I know that my God liveth and he will fight for me knowing that I am helpless blind poor man

“I’m grateful to God who is already fighting for me through the intervention of Enugu State government, hopefully my ancestral land will not be taken away from me by anybody,” he said.