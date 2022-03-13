The people of Nenwe in Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State, yesterday passed a vote of confidence in Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his uncommon leadership style, development strides in the state, peaceful disposition, interventions in security, political empowerments and educational facilities in the community as well as his approach to governance anchored on fear of God, vision, love, peace, humility and generosity.

Nenwe people gave the endorsement when they paid a Thank-You visit to the governor at the Government House, Enugu.

Presenting a communiqué issued by Nenwe stakeholders after a crucial meeting at Aninri West Development Centre, Nenwe, Air-Vice Marshal Christian Chukwu (Rtd.) informed Ugwuanyi that the people of Nenwe were happy with him.

AVM Chukwu added that they appreciated the governor’s response to security issues in Nenwe and for appointing their sons and daughters into various government positions, disclosing that Ugwuanyi is the first governor to consider their people for elective and appointive positions in the history of the community.

“We sincerely appreciate you for seeing that Nenwe produced her first House of Assembly member in the history of Nenwe town. We are happy with your relationship with our House of Assembly representative, Hon. Okwu Chinedu and all your appointees from Nenwe town. And we hereby hand them over to you as your sons and daughters.”