Fred Itua, Abuja

Concerned families, in Amechi Awkunanaw and Obeagu communities of Enugu South Local Government Area of the state, have petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, to intervene in the controversy over ownership of some hectares of land in the area.

In a letter addressed to the IGP and dated 10 June, lawyers to the community leaders, Chijioke, Obinna and Associates, urged the police boss to call the commander of his Special Tactical Squad in Enugu, Chidiebere Ijomah, to order.

They alleged that Ijomah ordered the officers and men, under his office, to embark on mass arrest and detention of indigenes of the communities.

But, Ijomah has refused to deny or confirm the claims. In a chat with Daily Sun, he said he was not in a position to address the issue. Instead, he referred the matter to Enugu Police Command.

“I can’t speak on the issue. I think you should refer the issue to the public relations officer of Enugu Police Command for any comment. I can’t speak on it,” Ijomah said.