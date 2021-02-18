From Fred Itua, Abuja

Representatives of the Concerned Kindred Families of Ndiaga Amechi Uwani Awkunanaw and the owners of Onu-Ogboekwu/ Ogboudene Land in Amechi Uwani Awkunanaw community have hailed the governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for intervening in a land tussle.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Sir Richard Nnamani, said the governor’s zero tolerance for land grabbing in the State is beginning to restore sanity to the communities.

The community had in a letter addressed to the governor, through the chairman, Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, urged Ugwuanyi to intervene and stop the illegal development of land in their community.

The letter had read:

‘We humbly apply for your kind intervention in the on-going illegal development in our community land. We, as a community, did not sell or issue any title document to the perpetrators of that development, hence our urgent appeal tagged “save our land”, to stop such unapproved

development. ‘We are also aware that any form of building development within the Capital Territory requires the State Government’s approval which entails submission of title clearance/title document which we have not, as a community, issued to such developer. ‘We humbly appeal for your good office to respond to our call to avoid further illegal development on the aforementioned land and also to maintain the existing peace in the community that the governor of Enugu State is promoting.’

Appreciating Governor Ugwuanyi, Nnamani said: