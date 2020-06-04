Magnus Eze, Enugu

Anekeode and Obangene kindred families of Ibagwa Nike community in Enugu East Local Government Area of the state, have alleged that some vested interests are bent on causing crisis over a portion of land in the area.

They described reports credited to the traditional ruler of the community, Emmanuel Ugwu, to the effect that they had no stake on the land in dispute, as false and misleading.

Speaking on behalf of the families, Ngwu Ikenna and Kelvin Okwor alleged that the claims made by the traditional ruler were intended to paint the larger population of Ibagwa Nike in bad light and to further empower the expropriators of their ancestral heritage and take it over.

Last week, aggrieved members of the community protested the continuous land grab and called on the state government to stop the planned demolition of their houses and farmlands.

The duo said the Igwe’s claim that the five families inherited parcels of land is partly true, stressing that he was trying to distort history.

Ikenna and Okwor said: “Not only has the Igwe perfected the script to rail-road officials of the Ministry of Housing into some pseudo-partnership to snatch what is left of our ancestral heritage, he brags about his relationship with the current Inspector General of Police, Adamu Abubakar and suggests that the Nigeria Police could be hoodwinked into his efforts to deny us justice.

“Might we add that the Igwe and his syndicate flouted the order of court in Suit No: E/144/09 made by the then chief judge of Enugu State, I. A. Umezuilike.

“The matter is still pending before Justice A. O. Anidi of the High Court of Justice, Enugu and it will be sub-judice to discuss the proceedings herewith.”