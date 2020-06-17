Fred Itua, Abuja

As the controversy over the ownership of some hectares of land in Amechi Awkunanaw and Obeagu communities of Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State rages, some concerned families have petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, to intervene.

In a letter addressed to the IGP and dated June 10, lawyers to the community leaders, Chijioke, Obinna & Associates, urged the federal police chief to call the commander of his Special Tactical Squad in Enugu, Chidiebere Ijomah, to order.

They alleged that Ijomah had ordered the officers and men under his command to embark on mass arrests and detention of indigenes of the communities.

The accused police officer has, however, refused to deny or confirm the claims. In a chat with Daily Sun, Ijomah said he was not in a position to address the issue, instead, referring the matter to Enugu Police Command.

‘I can’t speak on the issue. I think you should refer the issue to the public relations officer of the Enugu Police Command for any comment on this issue. I can’t speak on it,’ Ijomah told Daily Sun.

Part of the petition reads:

‘The Commander, Ijomah, has ordered the officers and men under his office to embark on the mass arrest and detention of the indigenes of our clients for the benefit and satisfaction of his paymaster.

‘Sir, in the first week of this month, SP Ijomah in other to earn his worth from his paymasters travelled to Abuja to personally secure your approval for two baseless and concocted petitions one of which was approved to him personally while the other was assigned to the Abuja office of the Special Tactical Squad upon which both the Abuja STS and the Enugu office of the STS under the Command of the SP Chidiebere Ijomah have commenced an arrest spree on the members of our clients who are directly involved in the impasse.

‘In consideration of the above facts, therefore, it is our clients’ most humble desire and prayer that you use your good offices to come to their assistance by causing all the petitions against the indigenes of our clients to be re-assigned to any other section or arm of the Nigeria Police Force for a more discreet and unbiased investigation therein.

‘Convinced that our clients’ request will attract a favourable consideration from your office, we humbly wish to express our profound gratitude in anticipation of your much-desired intervention.’