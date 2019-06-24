Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The traditional ruler of Ohom Unadu community in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State, Igwe Collins Uwakwe has petitioned the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Mr Suleiman Balaraba, over killings, cultism and hard drugs in his community.

In the petition dated 17th June, 2019 which was also copied to Government House Enugu, DSS, Civil Defence and other authorities, the traditional ruler called on the police to save members of the community from hoodlums and cultists.

According to the petition, which was obtained by Daily Sun in Nsukka on Monday:

“Ohum Unadu autonomous community in Igbo-Eze South LGA of Enugu State is presently in a serious security constraints as a result of cult activities and related crimes.

“The gruesome murder of Prince Nnabuike Eze in the night of 2nd June, 2019 is a case in point, a horror that sent cold fears down the spins of the indigenes, a dastardly act that made the indigenes Ohom Unadu wail all night.

“The community is now a rallying point for cultists and druggies and presently there are maiming, killings druggery and crime of all sorts in the community by cultists from within the Ohom Unadu community and the surrounding communities.

“Indigenes of Ohom Unadu cannot now move freely nor express themselves in meetings and gatherings including family/village meetings for the fear of the wrath of the cultists.

“These cultist are always under the influence of hard dangerous drugs that at the slightest provocation they will attack maim or kill their victim and also destroyed properties.”

The petition further explained that on the night of 2nd day of June, 2019, the following alleged cultists: Ameh Okafor, Ameh UCHENNA, Onogwu Chukwuka, Onogwu Chijioke and others murdered Prince Nnabuike Eze in cold blood in the community.

“Only Chijoke Onogwu has been arrested by police while other suspects in that murder are still at large.

“Sales and smoking of illegal drugs in the community is now the order of the day and indigenes go about it as if is no longer unlawful.

“The police commissioner to use his good office to investigate the crime and bring the culprits to book in other to save souls in the community,” the petition read.

Prince Ekene Eze, the senior brother to Prince Nnabuike, confirmed the killing of his brother; he however said that his heart is bleeding because of the manner his innocent and promising brother was murdered in cold blood and the inability of police to apprehend all involved in his killing.

“Enugu state government should set up an administrative panel of inquiry to look into the barbaric killing together with constant rape, robbery, molestation, intimidation, cult activities and smoking of Indian hemp in out community,” he appealed.