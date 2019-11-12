Magnus Eze, Enugu

The traditional ruler of Agbogazi-Nike community in Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, Igwe Edwin Edeoga and some members of his community are at dagger’s drawn over allegation of indiscriminate sale of communal land.

Worried by the development, the aggrieved people, yesterday, staged protest to the Government House, Enugu, where they called on Governor Ifeanyi Uwuanyi to intervene and forestall possible escalation of the brewing crisis. The monarch, however, denied the allegation, saying that it was rather those who are protesting against him that have ulterior motive on their ancestral inheritance. Igwe Edeoga said what happened was that some lands in the community were shared among all the entitled beneficiaries of the community. He further said that no extra land has been sold by either him, his cabinet or any associate or proxy.

Regardless, the protesting members of the community led by Chief Nichodemus Anike and Vincent Agbowo said only the governor can save the situation at the moment. “The Governor should help us, revoke and reclaim some parts of community primary school land. All land belonging to the community and the Catholic Church. He (monarch) bargained with some family caretakers at a certain number of plots to allow them conduct layout on Agbogazi-Nike lands. The Governor should set up a panel of enquiry to look into the matter as a measure to enduring peace in Agbogazi-Nike.”