The people of Ugbawka, Newe, Nkerefi and Nara, in Enugu State, has called on the attention of the federal and state governments over alleged plan by herders to unleash mayhem on the community.

As gathered, the herders recently left their settlement at the boundary between Ogbaku and Ugbawka, in Nkanu East Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking on behalf of the community, one of the traditional rulers, who pleaded not to be mentioned for the fear of being attacked, said that they got the information from a reliable source and wouldn’t want to treat it with levity.

He said that the suspected herders have threatened to carry out their action in three days time. According to him, the community has never in the past attack any herdsman living with them.

He, therefore, wondered why they would issue such a threat.

He said: “We are calling on the Federal Government and Enugu State government never to take this threat as a joke. We have seen where it happened in the past. We got our information from a reliable source. One of them came to us and told us that he was relocating with his family, when we asked him why, he said that the Fulanis that left the community have planned to attack our own people in three days time. ”.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer for the command, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, asked the reporter to send him the details of the villages so he could verify the report.