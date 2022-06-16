From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Members of Ikem community in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State have cried out over activities of Fulani kidnappers operating in the community.

It was learnt that four indigenes of the community have been abducted in the past two weeks, with different sums of ransom paid for their release.

The victims include the Catechist of Saint James Catholic Church, Ishioroto-Ikem, Mr. Lawrence Ndu; an Italy-based evangelist, Mr. Emeka Odo, and his brother, Ikechukwu Odo; and the most recent victim, Ejike Agbodo, a bus driver who was kidnapped while on commercial duty, along Ikem- Benue state road.

Narrating his experience, the Italy-based evangelist, Emeka Odo, disclosed that the over 10 kidnappers who abducted them, along Ikem- Obollo Afor road, were all AK 47 rifle-wielding Fulani terrorists.

Odo, who quickly went back to his base shortly after he regained freedom, narrated that they were flagged down in their car, commandeered into the bush and were taken through bush tracks to Eha-Amufu and Benue state border, adding that they paid ransom before they were set free.

Odo said that his abductors spoke Hausa and Fulfude languages, stating that most of them came from Niger Republic.

He also disclosed that some indigenes of the community had connived with the kidnappers to carry out the abductions.

“They told us that they own all bush paths from Delta to all parts of South East and that they do anything they want to do,” Odo said.

He stated that even people from Benue state, who were kidnapped, were brought to their bush camp in Eha-Amufu Enugu State, where he said the kidnappers had sacked the indigenes.

The bus driver, who was kidnapped on Tuesday, has not been seen as at the time of this report.

Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, did not pick his calls to confirm the several abductions in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area.

