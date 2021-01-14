From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Ihe community in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State has, among other scholarly prizes, awarded doctoral degree scholarships to deserving indigenes.

This was made known at the fourth edition of Ihe Development Initiative (IDI), where the community also pleaded for legislation that would give legal backing to the establishment of a proposed University of Education in the area by Enugu State Government.

President of IDI Onyekachi Eneonwo stated that the initiative was a human capital development organisation with the cardinal objective of encouraging and supporting socio-economic development in Ihe which through the sponsorship of various cadres of education motivates and harnesses the brilliant minds in the community.

Eneonwo disclosed that IDI has directly and in partnership with individuals/families awarded the scholarships and prizes to over two hundred pupils, students and teachers from the primary school level to Doctoral Degrees.

The categories include the Godwin Okolo PhD scholars’ award. A N1 million grant given to any PhD student and the Jude Chibuzor Ekoh and Pa Lawrence Enewe Agu Masters Degree Memorial Awards.

Other categories are: the Ma Cecilia Ozoemena Eneonwo Memorial Award given to the overall best candidate in the unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME; Sylvester Ekoh Ogboh Memorial cash award to a candidate admitted to study MBBS, Pharmacy, dentistry or nursing in any Nigerian University; the Pa Joe Udeh Memorial award given to the overall First, second and third students with at least 5 credits including English and Mathematics from Community Secondary School Ihe; and the Denchukwu Memorial (Science) Award, a cash prize given to the first second and third best candidates of the annual IDI science competition.

The remaining categories are the PGD scholarship fund by Alhaji Ismaila Ugwu family and the Mrs Mary Uzodimma Ekoh Memorial Teachers Performance Award.

IDI equally provides stipends to a PTA mathematics/science teacher in community secondary school Ihe, which ensures that the school has adequate hands in the teaching of mathematics/science.

Additionally, IDI is sponsoring an Ihe history project that aims at archiving historical information regarding Ihe. The project when completed will provide future generations with information regarding the history and culture of Ihe people. IDI also recently launched the teacher performance award.

Delivering a paper on “The role of education in community development: A centenary celebration of western education in Ihe,’ at the fourth IDI, prominent Catholic priest and indigene of the community, Rev Fr Emeka Udeonu, expressed confidence in Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s actualisation of the proposed university at Ihe, stressing that once the enabling law was passed all hands would be on deck to fasten the actualisation.