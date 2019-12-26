Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The people of Onyoho Nike in Enugu East Local Government of Enugu have alleged marginalisation in the past 19 years, lamenting they have not been recognised in any community in the state.

Led in a peaceful protest by Uka Osita to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the community implored the governor to grant them an autonomous community status.

Osita said when some autonomous communities were created in 2000, Onyoho Nike was not favoured but was rather attached as a sub-family to Amokpo autonomous community which they rejected.

“Sons of Onyoho Nike were accepted into Mbulu Owehe Igwe-in-Council cabinet subsequently. In 2017 after the demise of the second Igwe of Mbulu-Owehe, there was need for a new Igwe, and Onyoho people participated 100 per cent and supported the present traditional ruler. However, in the cause of events, it was found out that Onyoho Nike was not among the villages that will produce the Igwe on rotation basis. Onyoho Nike found out that after 17 years that we are not even in the constitution of Mbulu-Owehe. We found ourselves between the red sea and the devil, hence we choose to come to the Governor on peacefull protest to urge him to grant us an autonomous community.”

The protesters comprising of elderly men, women, youths and children, carried placards and chanted solidarity songs for Governor Ugwuanyi urging him to come to assist end the marginalisation visited on them by past governments.

The governor, who addressed them directed one of his aides, Dr. Uchenna Ogbu to look into their protest and ensure that justice was done.