From Fred Itua, Abuja

Leaders of Amechi Uwani, Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State, have urged the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in charge of Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Joseph Egbunike, to honour a court order, asking him to release indigenes of the community in detention.

According to the community leaders, a police official, who doubles as commander of Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), Usman Ayuba, spearheaded the arrest of some indigenes of the community who are currently being detained in Abuja illegally for over a month. They are Obiora Nnamani, Bright Josiah, Okechukwu Umeh, Chief Chukwuma Aniagu, Ndubuisi Edeh and Henry Orakwe. In a letter written on their behalf by legal practitioner, Kennedy Obi, the community leaders, said the order by an FCT High Court, has invalidated an earlier order given by FCT Magistrates Court, sanctioning their arrest.

Part of the letter read: “You may recall that through a direct criminal complaint dated and filed in the registry of the FCT Magistrate court sitting in Jiwa Abuja on the 26th day of July, 2021, an order was made by His Worship E. D Ebiwari directing you to arrest and remand the respondents in the said charge pending the determination of the direct criminal complaint which was not served on them. It is in regard of the above that we hereby write to bring to your notice the order of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Maitama, FCT-Abuja restraining the entirety of the Nigeria Police Force and the Inspector-General of Police from taking any steps howsoever to enforce the said order of the FCT Magistrate Court number three, Jiwa, Abuja and presided over by His Worship E.D Ebiwari pending the determination of the substantive motion on notice.”

