Raphael Ede, Enugu

Enugu State Ministry of Health has ended its free eye screening and cataract surgeries in its three senatorial zones.

Speaking on the programme, Enugu State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Fintan Ekochin, said the free screening and surgery was designed to reach the rural dwellers that constitute the majority in number in the state, as part of the government social welfare.

Ekochin said the programme was being implemented in collaboration with Enugu State University Teaching Hospital (ESUT), Enugu, University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) Ituku Ozalla, Enugu State government and Ophthalmology Society of Nigeria.

While commending Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his support and efforts in revitalising healthcare delivery system in the state, the Health Commissioner disclosed that only people who suffered cataract benefitted.

He advised residents of Enugu State who had not visited hospital for an eye test in the last two years to avail themselves this opportunity to check their status.

The eye screening started in Enugu North Senatorial Zone, which comprises Udenu, Nsukka, Uzo-Uwani, Igbo-Etiti, Igbo-Eze North and South Local Government Areas.

The second phase, took place in Enugu West Senatorial Zone, made up of Oji-River, Ezeagu, Udi, Awgu and Aninri Local Government Area at the General Hospitals located in the areas.

The third and last phase took place between April 29 and May 13 in Enugu East Senatorial Zone, which is made up of Isi-Uzo, Nkanu East and West, Enugu East, Enugu North and South Local Government Areas.