Following the unfortunate incident at Golf Estate, GRA, Enugu, involving a Police Inspector attached to Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 9, Umuahia, Abia State, who started shooting sporadically, leaving five victims dead and four persons with gunshot injuries, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State visited the victims at ESUT Teaching Hospital Parklane, Enugu, where they are receiving treatment.

Ugwuanyi, who was received at the hospital by the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu and the Chief Medical Director, Dr. Hycienth Onah, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, expressed shock over the dastardly act. The governor empathised with the victims and wished them quick recovery.

He also condoled with families of the deceased. He announced that his administration will pay all the medical expenses and deposited some money with the hospital to ensure that all that is required to treat the patients will be provided

Governor Ugwuanyi equally charged the hospital management to ensure that victims receive adequate medical