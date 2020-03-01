Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

There was a good turn out of voters on Saturday for the local government election in most parts of Igbo-Eze North local government area monitored by Daily Sun.

Materials for the election domiciled at the Enugu EzIke police division, Ogrute, were distributed to various wards in the local government around 10.30 am.

Voting commenced at Central School Aji and Community Primary School, Umuonehe, Aji, where the House of Representatives member representing Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency, Dr Simon Atigwe, and the PDP candidate for Igbo-Eze North local government, Prince Ejike Itodo, cast their votes around 11:05 am.

The popular Eke Ozzi market that attracts thousands of traders was deserted as traders complied with the movement restriction order even as stores, shops and eateries remained closed while the election lasted.

Speaking after casting their votes, Dr Simon Atigwe said the peaceful conduct of the election is a manifestation of the leadership of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who listened to the people and allowed their choice in the person of Ejike Itodo to emerge as the candidate of the party in the local council.

On his part, PDP candidate Prince Ejike Idoko after casting his vote said he was overwhelmed by the enormous goodwill showed to him since the start of his campaign. He praised Governor Ugwuanyi for allowing democracy to thrive at the grassroots, expressing hope that he will win the election and will complement the governor’s efforts to improve Enugu State.

Councillor representing Essodo 1 in the Igbo-Eze North Legislative Council, Kenechi Solomon, also lauded the peaceful atmosphere that characterized the election.

In Umuopu community, the traditional ruler, Igwe Cyril Ayogu, who cast his vote around 12.30 pm, said a new wind of change for good is blowing in Igbo-Eze North over what he characterised as the mature handling of the choice of the people in the person of Ejike Itodo by Governor Ugwuanyi.

He said Umuopu community as a whole had keyed into the Governor’s democratic movement, saying they will always support his ambitious programmes for the development of the state.

Other areas visited by Daily Sun included Central School Umuida where the Vice Chairmanship candidate, Ogbu Johnson Ikechukwu voted, and Ikpuiga community, where other appointees of the governor, Dr Cyprain Okoro and another stakeholder, Chukwurote Odoh voted, and Umuopu Agu, where another stakeholder, Sunday Ugwoke, Ogbeche voted. All voting areas were peaceful.