By Sunday Ani

Ahead of the local government elections scheduled for Wednesday, February 23, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders have commended the development strides of the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The commendation came on Monday during the PDP campaign grand finale at Aji, Enugu Ezike in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of the state. The stakeholders also assured the people of the local council and the people of Enugu State in general of increased delivery of good governance and development strides across all rural and urban areas in the state by the PDP controlled state government of Governor Ugwuanyi.

The stakeholders, who boasted that PDP remained a party to beat in the state, added that they were appreciative of the people’s ceaseless support to the party since 1999.

In his address, the incumbent council chairman and PDP candidate in the Wednesday election, Prince Ejike Itodo, thanked the people for their support throughout his first tenure and urged them to vote for him once more, assuring that he would not disappoint them.

He thanked Governor Ugwuanyi for his sterling performance, saying: “The governor is doing so well and because of that, we have no reason not to do well because we look up to him for guidance and direction. We were able to record some modest achievements at the local government because His Excellency is a performer. I want to appreciate him for making it possible for democracy to continue to thrive in the state because that is why we are even talking about a second term.

“I also want to thank the entire PDP family for giving me the mandate to seek a second term; and the good people of Igbo-Eze North for showing me love, hope and all-around support since my first tenure till this campaign grand finale.

“We had a lot of hitches during our first term ranging from COVID-19 pandemic to Yellow Fever outbreak, insecurity and all that. But, we thank God that those challenges are subsiding and we assure our people that our government will run more swiftly in the second term. We will step up our pace of development in this council.”

On his part, the member representing Udenu/Igbo-Eze North Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Simon Atigwe, assured the PDP candidates that the party had worked tirelessly to ensure their total victory at the polls. He pointed out that it would be an easy cruise to victory for the party as it has always been since 1999 in the state, especially in Igbo-Eze North LGA.

The highlight of the event, which featured various masquerades, cultural troupes and support groups, was the official presentation of the chairmanship and councillorship candidates to the people.