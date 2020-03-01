, Geoffrey Anyanwu and Jude Chinedu, Enugu, Felix Ikem, Nsukka, Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

A coalition of accredited independent observers, yesterday, described the Enugu State Local Government Election State as “one of the most peaceful, credible and transparent electoral exercises in the country”.

Addressing newsmen after the exercise, the group’s Coordinator, Samuel Onoja, said the exercise was “devoid of violence and all forms of irregularities”.

“All the observers deployed to various polling booths across the 17 local government areas of Enugu State have sent in their reports confirming that the elections were peaceful, transparent, free, fair and devoid of violence”, he stated.

He commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for creating enabling environment for peace to thrive in Enugu State, applauding security agencies and other relevant stakeholders for their contributions towards the peaceful conduct of the elections.

Ugwuanyi voted about 11:15 am at his Amube Ward II polling unit in Ohom Orba, Udenu Local Government Area.

Sunday Sun reports showed that there was massive turnout of voters in most parts of Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of the state. There was also early distribution of election materials which were kept in the custody of Enugu EzIke police division, Ogrute.

The popular Eke Ozzi market that usually attracts thousands of traders was deserted, as traders complied with the movement restriction order. In Umuopu community, the traditional ruler, Igwe Cyril Ayogu, commended the matured manner with which the election was conducted.

However, voters’ apathy was observed in some areas as majority of the people were seen in the communities busy with their normal business. At the Community Primary School, Ajuona Polling Unit 11 in Igbo Eze South Local Government where the member representing Nsukka/Igboeze South Federal Constituency, Hon Patrick Asadu, voted, the traditional ruler of Ajuona community, Igwe Joe Aroh, described the exercise as peaceful.