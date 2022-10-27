From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) has been ordered by a Federal High Court to immediately publish the name of Williams Tochukwu Amuka and accord him all rights as the validly nominated candidate of Labour Party for the Igbo- Etiti West State Constituency election in Enugu State.

The order was sequel to a judgment inn a Suit filed by Amuka challenging the swapping of his name as the winner of the Primary election for Igbo-Etiti West State constituency, Williams prayed the court to declare the action of the Labour Party and the INEC illegal and unconstitutional and for an order compelling INEC to publish his name immediately among other prayers.

After hearing submissions by his counsel, Chibuzor Ezike, Justice M.G. Umar ordered the electoral body (INEC) to immediately publish Amuka’s name and accord him with all the privileges and rights as the validly nominated candidate of the 1st Defendant (Labour Party) for the Igbo-Etiti West State Constituency having been validly nominated as the candidate of the 1st Defendant.

Justice Umar, sitting in the Enugu division of the court also restrained the 2nd Defendant (INEC) from accepting or recognising any other candidate and/or substituting the name of the Plaintiff with that of the 3rd Defendant or any other name or publishing and/or giving effect to the out-come of any other primary elections other than the primary election authorised by the National Executive Committee of the Labour Party which was held at Central School Aku in Igbo-Etitit Local Government Area on the 9th day of August 2022, which produced the Plaintiff as the candidate of the 1st Defendant in Igbo-Etiti West State Constituency in Enugu State or including in the ballot any other person as the candidate of the 1st Defendant (Labour Party) other than Plaintiff who was the candidate that emerged at the 1st Defendant’s primary election for Igbo-Etiti West State Constituency of Enugu State.

Speaking to journalist at the end of the landmark judgment, the candidate Engr. Williams Tochukwu Amuka said that the judgment was a victory for democracy and rule of law and an end to impunity and arbitrary use of power by political party office holders.

He said that immediately the judgment, his constituents have informed him already of their plans to hold a Grand reception for him for the unbroken winning streak he has enjoyed since he declared to contest the election.

It has also been reported that it was carnival like celebration throughout the Igbo-Etiti LGA over the judgment as youths were seen riding in motor bikes with green leaves attached and several women were seen singing popular victory songs thinking God for the deserved victory.