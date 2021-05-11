By Romanus Okoye

Enugu State High Court presided over by Justice K.I. Okpe has ruled that members of the Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN) operating in Enugu State, should register all their structures for signage erected anywhere in the state.

Delivering judgment in a suit filed by OAAN seeking interpretations of certain provisions of the Enugu State Structures for Signage and Advertising Agency Law, Justice Okpe ruled that members of the association who are practitioners of out-of-home advertising in the state should register their practice, as well as register all signage, and obtain the registration permits and codes for each signage.