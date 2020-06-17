Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Enugu State Ministry of Health has confirmed 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the state bringing the total cases recorded so far to 76.

A statement by the state commissioner for health, Prof Ikechukwu Obi, on Wednesday indicates that while the state now has 44 active cases, 27 of the entire cases have been discharged with 5 deaths recorded.

The statement reads in part:

‘The Enugu State Ministry of Health confirms 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, which have been updated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

‘Consequently, the total number of reported positive cases of COVID-19 in Enugu State, as also confirmed on the NCDC website is 76 (44 active, 27 discharged and 5 deaths).’

He advised residents to ‘stay at when it is not absolutely necessary to go out, wear a facemask/covering whenever you must go out, keep a safe distance from other people at all times, which is social/physical distancing and avoid crowded places and practice good respiratory hygiene.’

He further urged them to ‘clean surfaces with a 1 in 6 concentration of bleach and water, wash your hands with soap for 20 seconds under running water as often as possible, and when facilities for handwashing are unavailable, sanitize your hands as often as possible using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.’