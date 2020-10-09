Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, police Command, Mr Ahmad AbdurRahman, has warned that any operative in the command caught defaulting the recent directives of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, would have self to blame.

IGP Adamu had in a recent directive banned State Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), anti kidnapping Unit (AKU) and Anti-Cultism Unit (ACU) from routine patrols and also placed operational restrictions and disciplinary sanctions on them.

Drilling operatives of the three Tactical Squads in the Command, the Enugu Police boss who took time to read out and re-emphasized every bit of the order and directives of the IGP, tasked the operatives to take responsibility and comply with the directives.

In a statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. AbdurRahman expressed his resolve at ensuring that personnel of the Command live above board and maintain the highest ethical standards in the discharge of their duties.

Going spiritual, the CP cautioned the Operatives to have the fear of God and remember that a day of reckoning awaits everyone. Giving further bite to the directives, the Commissioner constituted a Committee, headed by the Deputy Commissioner in-charge of Operations, DCP Ahmed Garba, to monitor and ensure total compliance with the order and directives as well as bring defiant operatives to book.