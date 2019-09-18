The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, Mr Ahmed Abdulrahman, has declared war against armed robbers, kidnappers and other criminals. He warned them to relocate or face baptise of fire: “In a recent clampdown, 20 suspected criminals were arrested.

“Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) and Anti-Cultism Unit (ACU) will wage war against criminals in their hideouts. We are not ready to wait for the hoodlums to strike we will take the fight to them.

“I have addressed my officers on how to imbibe professionalism and community policing. Officers must imbibe community policing to the confidence of public. It is the Inspector General of Police’s mission and vision that community policing take firm root at the grassroots. It will make members of the public to give out vital information in fighting the hoodlums within the community.

“I warned my officers to shun corruption and stop extorting money from the people. I will deal with any officer who exhorts and victimise members of the public. Such officer will be shown the way out of the police. The command is ready to work with human rights activists. We will educate our officers on how to investigate properly, conduct themselves on how to make arrest.

“The SARS operatives along Enugu/Aba kaliki Expressway arrested a gang 10 suspected to be armed robbers. Also, operatives of the anti-kidnapping squad and anti-cultism unit arrested six hoodlums after raiding their hideout of uncompleted buildings. Another 15 suspected cult members and kidnappers arrested are under investigation.

“The command will soon have dialogue with the stakeholders including student union leaders, elder statesmen, market women and community leaders. We need their cooperation to enable them have confidence in the police whenever they have good information.

“I have redeployed officers to flash points especially the Enugu/Anambra Expressway, Enugu/Port Harcourt Expressway, to checkmate criminals operating from the axis.”