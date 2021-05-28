The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, says operatives of` `Operation Restore Peace’ will synergise with sister security agencies to professionally stabilize security in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on May 18, the acting Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba, launched the operation in Enugu, designed to restore lasting peace in the South-East.

Aliyu said this in a statement, made available to NAN in Enugu, by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, on Friday.

According to Ndukwe, the commissioner said this during a meeting with transport, market, youth and student leaderships in the state in Enugu on May 26.

“Moving forward, operatives of `Operation Restore Peace’ will collaborate with sister security agencies and law-abiding citizens to maximally attain goals of the operation in view of emerging security challenges,’’ he said.

The commissioner, however, used the opportunity of the meeting to further acquaint them with the purpose of the operation.

The police boss said that the operation would restore South-East to its historical pride of place, where its highly respected people are known to be peaceful, tolerant and entrepreneurial.

“I urge residents to remain law-abiding and go about their lawful businesses without fear of intimidation or harassment by unrepentant hoodlums.

“Residents should report suspected criminals and their activities to the nearest police station or by calling the command’s emergency hotlines: 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 or 08098880172,’’ he said.

NAN recalls that recently there had been heightened activities of armed hoodlums leading to attack on police stations and arson on offices of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

A total of two police stations had been vehemently attacked and burnt by unidentified gunmen, while some security personnel on duty at the stations were shot dead.

Three INEC offices in the state, including its state headquarters in Enugu, had been set ablaze by arsonists as well. (NAN)